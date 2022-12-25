Walmart is now using drones for deliveries

Walmart sign Photo by Photo by Wikimedia (Creative Commons)

Walmart has some exciting news for residents of Florida, specifically in the Tampa and Orlando regions with the use of drone delivery for some purchases for a flat fee. Walmart has recently implemented many changes this year. Over the summer, Walmart invested in purchasing 4,500 Canoo delivery vehicles that will be used for delivery. (source) Clearly Walmart is investing in the infrastructure to better reach customers at home. And this news about drone delivery clearly falls into that category as well.

Drone Delivery Of Walmart Orders To Tampa And Orlando

According to a release by Walmart, using Drone Up, customers can purchase tens of thousands of eligible items, such as Tylenol, diapers and hot dog buns, for delivery by air in as little as 30 minutes between 8AM and 8PM. or a delivery fee of $3.99, customers can order items totaling up to 10 pounds, so simply put, if it fits safely, it flies. Here is a video of these drones in action.

As I mentioned in another article, it's no secret that Walmart is having a serious struggle against shoplifters and organized retail theft. You can read more about that there. Perhaps the use of drones will help alleviate some problems with those areas.

I'll keep you up to date as more information is released.

