Analysts say Target and Walmart could close many stores in Texas

Photo by Mike Mozart (Creative Commons)

If you go shopping right now during the holidays, you might think that the economy is booming. Many stores are crowded. Customers have bags and packages. You might even still want to purchase some items yourself. But it is possible that retail is not doing as well as you might think.

Sales Are Down

According to The New York Times, retail sales in November were down by 0.6 percent from October. That may not sound like much, but when you take into consideration that November has the two of the biggest shopping days of the year—Black Friday and Cyber Monday—this could be a valid reason for concern.

Bigger Problems Than A Lack of Sales

Large chains with hundreds of stores and a lot of overhead often operate on small margins. Both Target and Walmart have publicly stated that the increase of retail organized crime is affecting the bottom line by millions. Organized retail crime is the large-scale theft of retail merchandise with the intent to resell the items for financial gain. In fact, the Walmart CEO has even said that organized retail crime could lead to store closures. (source) In the spring, Walmart permanently closed five separate stores in four states: Kentucky, Ohio, Connecticut, and Washington. With over 600 Walmart stores in Texas--more than any other state--it is very possible that some stores could be closed.

