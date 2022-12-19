Eligible families to receive up to $650 from the state before Christmas

money fanned out in hand Photo by Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

If you're feeling a lighter wallet this holiday season, here is some news you'll definitely want to hear. Many eligible individuals in Indiana are getting two payments⁠—depending on when you filed your taxes⁠—from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200. There have been some delays, as I shared a few weeks ago here in this post.

How will you receive your payments from the state?

Here's the great news: you don't have to do anything to receive this money. This money will be sent as either one payment of $325 or as one payment of $125 and another payment of $200. This means that each individual will be sent $325 or up to $650 for married couples filing jointly.

What if you haven't gotten any of this money yet?

You likely have received this money by now, so check your bank statements to be sure. If you have not yet received this money, it is a good idea to contact the Indiana Department of Revenue here. Maybe there was a mistake or something that happened to your payment, so it's worth following up there. Most checks and payments have been processed at this time or are in transit.

