Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 around Christmas

money in hands Photo by Photo by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) on Unsplash

If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.

What is this payment from the state of Illinois?

This payment is part of a $1.8 billion relief package called the Illinois Family Relief Plan from the state of Illinois. The state is sending back tax money to most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each. In addition, The state's 1% sales tax on groceries will be suspended July 1 through June 30, 2023, saving consumers $400 million and a motor fuel tax is being delayed to help save individuals money.

When should you have gotten your money from the state?

Checks started mailing out in October but were expected to take eight weeks to reach all residents, so if you haven’t gotten yours yet, money should be on its way soon. If you still haven't received your money at this time, you should consider contacting the Illinois Comptroller's Office here on this webpage.

What do you think of this payment from the state?

