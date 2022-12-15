You should have received up to $400 from the state

money and envelope Photo by Photo by Pixabay (Pexels)

Did you know that millions of Illinois residents have likely received some money over the past couple months? Maybe you've already noticed this payment from the state on your bank statements. If not, it's a great idea to make sure you haven't already gotten this money. These payments are part of a $1.8 billion relief package. Most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each.

Where you are now with these payments

Sadly, you cannot apply to get this payment now. The last day to submit information to receive the Illinois Income Tax Rebate and Property Tax Rebate (Public Act 102-0700) was last month. The Processing of rebates and issuance of payments will continue until all have been issued by the Illinois Comptroller’s Office.

When should you have received your money?

Checks started mailing out a few months ago, but were expected to take eight weeks to reach all residents, so if you haven’t gotten yours yet, money should be on its way soon. If you still haven't received your money at this time, you should consider contacting the Illinois Comptroller's Office here on this webpage.

