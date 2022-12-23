St. Louis families would get $500 each month in new proposal

holding money in hands Photo by Photo by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)

Do you need some more cash? If so, know you're not alone as inflation is hitting everyone really hard. If you also are a resident of St. Louis, here is some news that could potentially be a game changer for you.

Last week, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ administration revealed the details of the plan to send monthly stimulus checks from Missouri to low-income families. The plan calls for using $5 million in federal pandemic stimulus money to send $500 to about 440 households for 18 months. (source) This would mean $500 each month for a year and a half to these households that are chosen. This Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program has been sponsored by Alderman Shameem Clark Hubbard.

Now it is important to note this is a proposal right now. It is not yet an official law that is in place. Some additional steps are required before this program would go into action. But the good news is that with the pandemic money being the secured from a federal funding source, it is probably more likely to happen.

What do you think about this proposal from the mayor?

