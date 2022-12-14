Extra Social Security payment coming to many California residents this month

Photo of money and envelope Photo by Photo by Pixabay (Pexels)

Do you receive Supplemental Social Security Income? Well, if you do, here's some good news. Eligible recipients should have received their first of $841 on Dec. 1st. The second payment of $914 on Dec. 30th, giving recipients a total of $1,755 for the month. The second installment of December’s payments is higher than the first due to payments increasing in 2023, partly in response to the rising yearly cost-of-living adjustments to keep up with inflation.

But what if you don't receive Supplemental Social Security? You have good news as well. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. This new adjustment is for cost-of-living, also called COLA. The purpose of the COLA is to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not diminished by inflation. With inflation at record highs this year, it makes sense that benefits have increased 8.7% for qualifying individuals. While this 8.7% doesn't necessarily keep up with the real prices you're feeling, it's definitely a step in the right direction.

How much additional Social Security income will come to you?

If you're asking this question, the best thing you can do is to use the Benefits Calculator on the Social Security Administration's website. Here's the official link. Once on the Social Security Administration's website, it will take you step-by-step through the process.

What do you think about these payments from the Social Security Administration?

