Millions of residents getting money from the state before Christmas

money in hands Photo by Photo by Alexander Grey (Unsplash) on Unsplash

If you live in Massachusetts, you could likely have some money coming your way this week. Approximately 3 million taxpayers will receive money in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the state of Massachusetts this week.

Why are you likely receiving a payment?

These payments from the state started in November. State Auditor Suzanne Bump says that the net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. (source) This 2.9 billion dollar overage means taxpayers are getting this cash back in time for the holiday season.

How much money can you expect?

The department of revenue says that eligible taxpayers will receive a credit in the form of a refund that is approximately 13% of their Massachusetts Tax Year 2021 personal income tax liability. (source) So if you paid $3,000 in taxes to the state, you would receive approximately $390.00. For more information, you can just go directly to the state website right here.

What do you think about this payment from the state of Massachusetts?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments. If you enjoyed this article, please share it with friends or family on social media.Thanks!