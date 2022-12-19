Walmart's new vehicle agreement could help with shoplifters

Walmart store front Photo by Photo by Random Retail (Creative Commons)

It's no secret that Walmart is having a serious struggle against shoplifters and organized retail theft. With over 500 stores in Texas, this dramatically impacts the economy of the state. In fact, the CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, says that most of the shoplifting is organized retail theft, rather than petty theft. “If that’s not corrected over time, prices will be higher, and/or stores will close,” McMillon said. ( source )

As recently as last spring, Walmart permanently closed five separate stores in four states: Kentucky, Ohio, Connecticut, and Washington.

Over the summer, Walmart has signed a definitive agreement with Canoo, a high-tech advanced mobility company, to purchase 4,500 all-electric delivery vehicles, beginning with the Lifestyle Delivery Vehicle, with the option to purchase up to 10,000 units.

With these vehicles, Walmart can bring the purchased items directly to consumers and take organized retail theft inside the stores completely out of the equation. These vehicles are built on a proprietary multi-purpose platform (MPP) architecture that integrates the motors, battery module and other critical driving components. (source)

These vehicles are becoming more common and are even being used by the United States Army as a special truck variant. (source)

