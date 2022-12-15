Deadline Today: Apply Now to Receive $1,200 Each Month

woman counting money Photo by Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels)

Are you struggling financially right now? If so, know you're not alone. Costs have skyrocketed in California and are approximately 6.0% higher this year versus last year in San Francisco.(source)

Thankfully, there is some good news as there is a new program called GIFT that will be giving $1,200 to qualifying individuals who identify as transgender, non-binary, intersex or gender nonconforming for the next 18 months.

What are the requirements to get this money?

First, you must be at least 18 years of age or older. You must in the City and County of San Francisco, CA. You must earn less than $600/month. You need to complete and submit the application and provide all supporting documents: release of information, photo ID, proof of residence, income verification. Lastly, you need to be willing and able to complete a survey upon enrollment and every 3 months after the program starts. (source)

If you're interested at all in this program and you can meet the qualifications listed above, please consider applying. The deadline for registrations is this week. Here is the link to apply.

What do you think about these programs?

Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

