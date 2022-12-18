Hawaii residents likely to receive payment up to $1,200 before Christmas

holding money in hands Photo by Photo by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) on Unsplash

Would you like a cash boost before Christmas? If so, here's some good news if you're a resident of Hawaii. The state of Hawaii is sending tax refunds back to individuals who live in the state. Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Those who earned less than $100,000 in taxable income will get $300, while residents making more than $100,000 will receive $100. So, if you have a family of four that qualifies to receive this refund, you could get the maximum refund amount of $1,200. According to Governor Ige, Hawaiians should start seeing direct deposits of a one-time tax refund. Close to $300 million is being returned to taxpayers. ( source )

Are you wondering how much money is coming your way?

Well, for individuals who earned less than $100,000 in 2021 and couples who earned less than $200,000 will get $300 per tax exemption. So if you have four people, that would mean you get the maximum payment of $1,200. (source) Otherwise, you can go here for more details about your tax rebate status as well as more information. The majority of tax refunds should be received during 2022.

What do you think about this news about the tax refund from the state of Hawaii?Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.