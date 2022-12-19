Social Security to increase by up to $4,100





As you know, inflation is hitting Michigan quite hard. In fact, Michigan residents are paying an estimated 14.4% more this year for expenses when compared expenses in 2021 which really adds up when paying any monthly expenses. (source)

Despite this bad news about inflation in Michigan, there is also some good news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that are on Social Security. These individuals will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, this means that Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. In addition to increases in 2023, some recipients will be seeing a boost in the first round of checks from the Social Security Administration will be worth as much as $4,194, will be sent in the next few weeks, according to the Social Security Administration.

This new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is a game changer for millions of people. The purpose of the COLA is to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not diminished by inflation. With inflation at record highs this year, it makes sense that benefits have increased 8.7% for qualifying individuals.

How much more in Social Security Income is coming your way?

It's not as simple as just adding 8.7% to your current amount. The best way to answer this question is to use the Benefits Calculator on the Social Security Administration's website. Here's the official link. Once on the Social Security Administration's website, it will take you step-by-step through the process.

