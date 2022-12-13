Get a $650 payment from the state before the holidays

money laid out Photo by Photo by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash) on Unsplash



How does an additional $650 sound right now in time for the holidays? Well, if you live in Indiana, you should know that you likely should have received money from the state at this point. If you haven't yet, and you have filed your taxes, you should be getting some money by the end of the year. The payment is actually made of two payments. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.

Are you eligible for this money?

You're probably wondering what steps you need to take to get this money. The answer is actually really simple: you don't need to do anything. This money will be sent as either one payment of $325 or as one payment of $125 and another payment of $200. This means that each individual will be sent $325 or up to $650 for married couples filing jointly.

What if you haven't received your payment?

You likely have received this money by now, the first smart move is to double check your bank statements just to be sure. If you have not yet received this money, it is a good idea to contact the I ndiana Department of Revenue here . Maybe there was a mistake or something that happened to your payment, so it's worth following up there.

What do you think of this news of these payments from the state? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you found this article helpful, please share it on social media.