Maine residents to get $850 payments this holiday season

How does an additional $850 sound right now for the holiday season? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way, as long as you meet a few requirements from the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.

So, what is required for you to get this money?

First, you had to file a 2021 Maine individual income tax return by October 31, 2022. You also need to be as a full-time Maine resident. You also must make have a Federal adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 if filing single or if married and filing separately, $150,000 if filing as head of household or $200,000 for couples filing jointly. An estimated 858,000 Maine people will receive these payments.( source )

If you would like more information you can visit Maine.gov/reliefchecks . If you have any questions, you can go to www.cashmaine.org , call 2-1-1, or visit 211maine.org .

