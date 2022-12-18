Shopping secrets for Californians to save money at Target

Photo of Target storefront Photo by Photo by Elvert Barnes (Creative Commons)

As you know, the prices for basically all goods and services are much higher this holiday season. So how can you save some money while buying those holiday gifts at Target? Well, I'm going to share with you some simple ways to save some of your hard-earned money as you shop at Target.

Don't overlook this important tip

The first thing to keep in mind is that Target price matches many of their competitor's prices. So, whenever you find an item at Target that is cheaper on a competitor's website, just go to Guest Services/Customer Service. Then show the employee the price at the competitor's website and request a price match. If the item is the same and at one of the following stores, they will make the adjustment! For the full list of stores, just click here .

It is really helpful to keep an eye out with competitor's prices, especially on larger ticket items such as a TV or a computer. If you buy something on the website, no problem. For Target.com purchases, you can call Target.com Guest Services at 1-800-591-3869.

What if you are in a rush?

I know, it is the holidays after all and you might not have time to keep an eye on prices. You've got a lot of gifts that you're buying, right? Well, just focus on the big ticket items that you bought at Target (after the holidays). And after you buy something big, just check it with the Target price. You can do this easily on the app. Show the app to Customer Service and they will give you a price match, no questions asked as long as you do it within 14 days. (source) So, if you buy something on December 20th, you have up until January 3rd to request a price match.

You could also get the Target Red Card Debit Card to get at least 5% off of all purchases. If you don't want to get a Red Card, you could always just get the Target Circle app and then go to wallet, show bar code before paying to get 1% off of all purchases.

Did you know about these ways to save money at Target?



