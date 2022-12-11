$750 Payments coming to many residents this holiday season

Money laid out Photo by Photo by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash) on Unsplash

Would a payment of $750 or even $1,500 help you out this holiday season? Well, millions of residents will be receiving just that from the state of Colorado. There is a law in the state of Colorado which requires that revenue collected above the limit for a given fiscal year be refunded in the following fiscal year. It's called TABOR, which stands for the Colorado Taxpayor's Bill Of Rights. (source)

What are the requirements to receive this money?

In order to qualify for the refund, you must be a full-time resident of Colorado with a residence in the state. You must also live in Colorado for at least half of the year. Eligibility will be determined by filing your 2021 tax return.

When should you receive your payment?

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, you should have likely gotten your payment in the mail in by now, but if you filed later, you should receive your refund by January 31st, 2023. Just visit the above link for any updates regarding your refund. It's always possible that your check went to the wrong location. If you're not sure, just contact the Department of Revenue at the link above.

