Walmart store closings possible in California due to theft

I've previously written about Walmart on NewsBreak. My November 12th article, Many Customers Thinking Twice Before Using Self-Checkout At Walmart mentioned the struggles that customers were having using self-checkout.

In that article I mention an Arizona woman that was cited for shoplifting while using self-checkout at Walmart—but she claims it was an honest mistake. The woman, who did not wish to be named and is in her 60s, told the outlet that she was "in complete and total shock" when she was cited. (source) Because of these types of issues, some lawyers even recommend not using self-checkout. But perhaps there are much bigger challenges to address at Walmart.

Larger Issues At Hand For Walmart

But there are also many self-checkout issues for Walmart and theft continues to be a major issue. In fact, the CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, says that most of the shoplifting is organized retail theft, rather than petty theft. “If that’s not corrected over time, prices will be higher, and/or stores will close,” McMillon said. (source)

As recently as last spring, Walmart permanently closed five separate stores in four states: Kentucky, Ohio, Connecticut, and Washington. Walmart has over 300 stores in California--the most of any state in the US--we will see if any closures are announced this year or for 2023.

I'll keep you up to date as more information is released.

What do you think of this news about Walmart?

