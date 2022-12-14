Two stimulus checks before Christmas for many people in Idaho

Photo of cash in hands Photo by Photo by Alexander Mils (Unsplash) on Unsplash

How does not one but two stimulus checks from the state sound right now? Well, many Idaho residents will receive two state stimulus checks this year. One bill giving you payment was passed early this year and the other bill was passed just a few months ago. The first stimulus payment is whichever amount is higher: $75 per family member, or 12% of the tax liability on your 2020 Idaho return. You can learn more about this specific payment here.

The second stimulus payment takes the greater of $600 (for married couples filing a joint return or $300 for all other filers), or 10% of the tax liability on your 2020 Idaho return. You can find out more about this payment right here.

Most of the first-round payments have already been paid. However, plenty of Idaho residents are still waiting for their second payment – which is likely to arrive this month. The state will be processing payments for individuals through the rest of this year and into 2023 as well.

How can you track your payments from the state?

The best way to keep an eye on your payments is through the official Idaho Tax Commission's website called the online portal. If you have any other questions or would like more information about these payments, you can go to the state website right here.

