Social Security Payments Increasing Soon for New Mexico Residents

R.A. Heim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46K8cF_0jbtqU7K00
money laid on tablePhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash

As you know, inflation is hitting New Mexico quite hard. In fact, residents of New Mexico are paying an estimated 16.9% more this year for expenses when compared expenses in 2021. (source) That being said there is some good news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that are on Social Security. These individuals will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, this means that Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients.

In addition to increases in 2023, some recipients will be seeing a boost in the first round of checks from the Social Security Administration will be worth as much as $4,194, will be sent in the next few weeks, according to the Social Security Administration.

This new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is a game changer for millions of people. The purpose of the COLA is to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not diminished by inflation. With inflation at record highs this year, it makes sense that benefits have increased 8.7% for qualifying individuals.

So, how much is Social Security increasing for you personally?

The best way to answer this question is to use the Benefits Calculator on the Social Security Administration's website. Here's the official link. Once on the Social Security Administration's website, it will take you step-by-step through the process.

One more thing...

For some individuals, it is important to note that they will be subject to the taxation of benefits for the 2023 calendar year. Social Security income can be taxable. According to the SSA, this happens when an individual's income exceeds $25,000 and more than $32,000 on a joint return. (source) So it is very wise to consult a professional or to at least make sure you withhold the proper percentage when you start receiving the higher Social Security benefit payments.

What do you think of this news?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.Also if you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

