Alabama residents to get $400 payments soon

rolls of money Photo by Photo by Pixabay (Pexels)

If you live in Alabama, there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment (or more) coming your way. But will you be getting this money before the holidays? Right now it looks like the state government weighing the best options to move forward.

The state government has a surplus of over $2 billion dollars. The state collected over $13 billion during 2022 fiscal year, when the budgeted amount was $11 billion dollars. Due to overage of money that was collected by the state, government officials are now trying to figure out how best to put it to use. Some individuals, such as Senator Orr, say that sending the money back to the taxpayers is a good idea, according to this source.

It is important to note that there is still $1 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that the state is yet to spend. That is on top of the 2022 revenue surplus. (source) This means Alabama has more money to share with taxpayers in addition to the surplus.

