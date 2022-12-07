Billions of stimulus dollars available to Washington homeowners and renters

cash in envelope Photo by Photo by Pixabay (Creative Commons)

You pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year living in the state of Washington. But here's some good news. Did you know as a homeowner or renter, you could be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back? There are many different federal and state programs to help you out.

Stimulus money for homeowners

The Homeowner Assistance Fund is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States ( source ). This program was intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption of COVID-19.

Although the program is federally funded, funds are administered by the states. Residents of the state of Washington may apply at this site. You may qualify if you:

Own and live in a home with no more than four housing units in the state of Washington as your primary residence

Experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 such as lost income or higher expenses due to COVID-19

Are behind on your mortgage, property taxes, property insurance, homeowner or condo fees, or utility bills.

Meet income and other requirements specified by the state.

Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025. Even if you don't qualify for this specific program, there are other programs here. The key is to keep looking as there is more money available to homeowners.

Stimulus money for renters and more

The Washington State Department of Commerce maintains a website describing assistance and legal help available to renters and landlords ( click here ). Landlords or tenants may contact assistance providers, and the payments are made directly to landlords. Counties also offer dispute resolution services for tenants and landlords.

The further we get from the pandemic, funds for some of these programs become more scarce, so please click on the websites as soon as possible to see if you qualify.

What do you think about these programs?

Feel free to leave a comment. If you found this post helpful or educational, please share with friends and family on social media.