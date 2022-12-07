One-time payment of $500 coming from the state of Massachusetts

holding money in hands Photo by Photo by Alexander Grey (Unsplash) on Unsplash

How does $500 sound to you right now? Well, if you live in Massachusetts, you very likely could be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state.

Where is this money coming from? Well, Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. (source)

What do you need to do to get your money?

Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. (source)

The great news is you don't need to do anything if you qualify to receive a payment from this program, you will automatically receive your $500 payment in the form of a check coming in the mail. The only challenge could be if you did not file a 2021 income tax return. If that's the case, you won't qualify to get this payment from the state of Massachusetts. (source)

What do you think about this news?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments. If you found this article helpful, please share it on social media.