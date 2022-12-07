Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families

Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.

How do you know if you qualify?

According to the New York Department of Taxation and Finances, you will be receiving at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. That's the first payment.

What about the second payment?

The second payment is a little bit trickier and requires some calculation. The payment comes from the earned income credit (or noncustodial parent earned income credit). This amount varies, but it is generally equal to 30% of your allowable federal earned income credit according to the state.

The good news is that the State of New York will automatically calculate the amount you should get from them. If you would like to get a better idea of how much you can expect from the state, just visit the official New York State website page here.

You will be receiving this check before the end of the year and the payments will be combined on one check.

