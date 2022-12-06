New Jersey Sending Out Not One but Two Payments

Photo of money in hand Photo by Photo by Alexander Mils (Pexels)

How would an extra $2,000 sound right now before Christmas? Well, for approximately million New Jersey residents, this is what will happen. Why? Well, Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate . So right there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. And In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.

How do you know if you'll be getting the Middle Class Tax rebate?

There are a some simple rules in place to determine if you are able to get the $500 payment from the state. First, you must be a New Jersey resident during 2020. You must have at least one child as a dependent on your state tax return. You must also have a tax balance of at least $1 dollar or more. Lastly, your New Jersey Gross Income must be $150,000 or less (half that income amount for those filing separately). If you meet these requirements, you're getting $500. For more info or if you have any questions, please visit this webpage.

Individuals can get $1,500 in ANCHOR program

The ANCHOR program that is paying out $1,500 focuses on property taxes. Homeowners that make up to $150,000 will receive $1,500 rebates on their property tax bills. Homeowners making $150,000 to $250,000 will receive $1,000 rebates. However, these rebates will not be paid out until spring of 2023, with details on how to apply coming later this fall (source).

If you have any questions or would like more info, visit this website.

