Will Your Payment From the State Come Before Christmas?

You know that you've got some money coming from the state of South Carolina, but will you get your payment before the holidays? If you're asking this question, know that you're not alone. But first, why are you getting this money? Well, if you paid taxes, you are getting a refund back from the state because Governor McMaster, signed a bill to approve income tax refunds.

Where we stand now

These income tax refund checks are to be sent out to those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers. The deadline was a few weeks ago in order to get your payment by December 31st, 2022. If you applied to get your refund, you most likely will be getting your money by Christmas. But most likely doesn't cut it, right? Keep reading to find out for sure.

How to know for sure when your money is coming

You can visit the South Carolina Department of Revenue website to see if you are eligible for the rebate and calculate the amount. You can also check your refund status by calling 1-844-898-8542. According to the state, amended returns and back year filings may take additional time to process. Errors found while processing your return may result in additional delays, so it is important to check with the state to see where you stand if you want an update.

