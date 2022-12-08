Social Security increases up to $4,000 starting soon in Texas

As you know, inflation is hitting Texas state quite hard. Texans are paying more⁠ for everything, and prices are up an estimated 15% more this year when compared to 2021. (source)

Thankfully, there is some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. In addition to increases in 2023, some recipients will be seeing a boost in the first round of checks from the Social Security Administration will be worth as much as $4,194, will be sent in the next few weeks, according to the Social Security Administration.

How does this cost-of-living adjustment work?

This new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is a game changer for millions of people. The purpose of the COLA is to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not diminished by inflation. With inflation at record highs this year, it makes sense that benefits have increased 8.7% for qualifying individuals.

How much Social Security income is coming to you?

If you're asking this question, the best thing you can do is to use the Benefits Calculator on the Social Security Administration's website. Here's the official link. Once on the Social Security Administration's website, it will take you step-by-step through the process.

What do you think of this news?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also if you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!