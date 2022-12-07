More Economic Inflation Relief payments being mailed out in California

holding money in hand Photo by Photo by Alexander Grey (Unsplash) on Unsplash

If you're getting some money back from the state of California and haven't received it yet, here's some good news for you. More debit cards for the Economic Inflation Relief program, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, are going out this week (Dec. 4th).

Here's when people will be mailed debit cards

According to the Franchise Tax Board, here is when you'll get your money.

GSS I or II check recipients (last name beginning with W – Z): Dec. 4, 2022, through Dec. 10, 2022

Non-GSS recipients (last name beginning with A – K): Dec. 5, 2022, through Dec. 17, 2022.

Non-GSS recipients (last name beginning with M – Z): Dec. 19, 2022, through Dec. 31, 2022.

In addition, the Franchise Tax Board says to please allow up to two weeks from the dates above to receive the debit cards. If you're not getting a debit card, the timeline is still very similar for you. If you have any questions, you can contact the California Franchise Board directly here and even chat with them online.

