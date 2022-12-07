Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents

woman counting money Photo by Photo by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock)

If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.

This new program provides economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.

Who is this new program for?

The Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 seeks to provide relief to the following eligible applicants: tax filers who did not receive federal stimulus payments for dependent youth and dependent adults, domestic workers, and undocumented residents. Interest Forms for domestic workers and undocumented residents are expected to open in December 2022. If you fall into any of these groups, please take action and apply now to get this money.

You can go right here on the city website to apply. Please do so as soon as possible. Only 25,500 people will be receiving payment, and it is first come, first served. So please hurry.

What do you think of these programs for Chicago residents?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.Also if you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!