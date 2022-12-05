Payments up to $4,000 available to some Florida residents

woman counting money Photo by Photo by Africa Studio (Shutterstock)

If you're a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, you'll want to know that you might be able to get up to $4,000 dollars from the state to help with your rent or mortgage. But you also must hurry to submit your application in order to be eligible to receive financial assistance to help pay rent or utility bills.

This money is available through the city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. This specific program has more than $3 million available to be disbursed to eligible applicants, distributing more than $62 million since it started back in March 2021.

The Emergency Rental Assistance program assists Duval county households unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An eligible household may receive assistance for rent and utilities including up to a combined 12 months of past due rent and utilities and December 2022 rent.

“The money is first come, first served, but priority will be given to those that have incomes at 50% or below the AMI (average median income),” says Chiquita Moore, director of operations for the city of Jacksonville’s Neighborhoods Department.

