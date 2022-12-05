Jacksonville, FL

Payments up to $4,000 available to some Florida residents

R.A. Heim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ejAnl_0jXrBnPI00
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Africa Studio (Shutterstock)

If you're a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, you'll want to know that you might be able to get up to $4,000 dollars from the state to help with your rent or mortgage. But you also must hurry to submit your application in order to be eligible to receive financial assistance to help pay rent or utility bills.

This money is available through the city’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program. This specific program has more than $3 million available to be disbursed to eligible applicants, distributing more than $62 million since it started back in March 2021.

The Emergency Rental Assistance program assists Duval county households unable to pay rent and utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An eligible household may receive assistance for rent and utilities including up to a combined 12 months of past due rent and utilities and December 2022 rent. 

“The money is first come, first served, but priority will be given to those that have incomes at 50% or below the AMI (average median income),” says Chiquita Moore, director of operations for the city of Jacksonville’s Neighborhoods Department.

What do you think about this program?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you found this article helpful or informative, please feel free to share it on social media.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information in this article for NewsBreak is only for educational and informational purposes. If you'd like these articles sent right to your phone, you can download the Newsbreak App here with this link. I receive a small commission at no cost at all to you. Thanks!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# inflation# stimulus# economy# 2022

Comments / 4

Published by

Writing about news your care about.

Spokane, WA
34394 followers

More from R.A. Heim

Alabama State

Alabama Residents to Likely Get Payments Early Next Year

rolls of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Alabama, there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment (or more) coming your way. But will you be getting this money before the holidays? Right now it looks like the state government weighing the best options to move forward.

Read full story
3 comments

Millions in South Carolina Receiving a Payment of up to $800 This Month

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) Here's some good news for the holiday season that will likely help you cover some expenses. If you're a South Carolina taxpayer, Governor McMaster, recently signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.

Read full story
Illinois State

Two payments coming from the state of Illinois

counting money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash/Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Here's some great news for millions of Illinois residents during this time of record-high inflation. The state of Illinois is sending out a one-time property tax rebate to you. This tax rebate is in the amount of 5% of property taxes paid, and goes up to $300 per household. (source) While this isn't a total game changer on its own, this amount is definitely is a step in the right direction. This $300 is money that you can use however you want. You can use this money for groceries or utilities or whatever you like.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Two stimulus payments coming to millions in California before Christmas

holding money in handsPhoto byphoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How about a boost of income right before Christmas? Well, if you are a resident of California, you likely have received or will receive several stimulus payments from the state of California. Approximately 18 million people have received the Inflation Relief checks for up to $1,050 have been going out in phases since early October. (source)

Read full story
Washington State

Billions of stimulus dollars available to Washington homeowners and renters

cash in envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) You pay a lot of money in state and federal taxes every year living in the state of Washington. But here's some good news. Did you know as a homeowner or renter, you could be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back? There are many different federal and state programs to help you out.

Read full story
13 comments
Massachusetts State

One-time payment of $500 coming from the state of Massachusetts

holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does $500 sound to you right now? Well, if you live in Massachusetts, you very likely could be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state.

Read full story
38 comments
New York City, NY

Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families

holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.

Read full story
118 comments

New Jersey Sending Out Not One but Two Payments

Photo of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How would an extra $2,000 sound right now before Christmas? Well, for approximately million New Jersey residents, this is what will happen. Why? Well, Governor Phil Murphy signed off on a $500 tax rebate called the Middle Class Tax rebate. So right there is $500 for many New Jersey residents. And In another program called ANCHOR, many renters and homeowners are getting back up to $1,500.

Read full story
66 comments

Will Your Payment From the State Come Before Christmas?

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Vladimir Solomianyi (Unsplash)onUnsplash. You know that you've got some money coming from the state of South Carolina, but will you get your payment before the holidays? If you're asking this question, know that you're not alone. But first, why are you getting this money? Well, if you paid taxes, you are getting a refund back from the state because Governor McMaster, signed a bill to approve income tax refunds.

Read full story
48 comments
Texas State

Social Security increases up to $4,000 starting soon in Texas

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. As you know, inflation is hitting Texas state quite hard. Texams are paying more⁠ for everything, and prices are up an estimated 15% more this year when compared to 2021. (source)

Read full story
92 comments
California State

More Economic Inflation Relief payments being mailed out in California

holding money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you're getting some money back from the state of California and haven't received it yet, here's some good news for you. More debit cards for the Economic Inflation Relief program, also known as the Middle Class Tax Refund, are going out this week (Dec. 4th).

Read full story
40 comments
Arkansas State

One-time $1,500 stimulus check is coming to some Arkansas residents

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does some additional cash sound just right in time for the holidays? The good news is that is exactly what is happening for some individuals in Arkansas.

Read full story
68 comments
Kentucky State

New Proposal Would Send Out Payments up to $1,000 From the State

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Efetova Anna (Shutterstock) Are you noticing that your wallet is a bit lighter this year? If so, know you're not alone. Inflation has hit Kentucky hard to the tune of approximately 6.8%, according to this source.

Read full story
59 comments
Chicago, IL

Another $500 Stimulus Payment Available to Chicago Residents

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Inspiration GP (Shutterstock) If you're struggling financially right now, here's some good news: there is a new program that give you a one-time payment of $500 just in time for the holidays. The city of Chicago just launched a new program called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0.

Read full story
5 comments
Georgia State

Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by MG Best for you (Shutterstock) How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.

Read full story
44 comments
Washington State

Social Security payment increases starting soon for Washington households

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) As you know, inflation is hitting Washington state quite hard. Residents are paying more⁠ for everything, and prices are up an estimated 13.5% more this year in Washington when compared to 2021. (source) Thankfully, there is some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States that will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. In addition to increases in 2023, some recipients will be seeing a boost in the first round of checks from the Social Security Administration will be worth as much as $4,194, will be sent in the next few weeks, according to the Social Security Administration.

Read full story
55 comments
California State

A one-time payment is coming your way from the state

money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Olia Danilevich (Pexels) Are you still waiting for your Inflation Relief—or Middle Class Tax Relief—payment? Well, if that's the case, you may have to wait a little bit longer for this money to come. Approximately 23 million people are receiving money (up to $1,050) from the state of California. (source)

Read full story
270 comments
Illinois State

Payments of up to $400 have been sent to many Illinois residents

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Dean Drobot (Shutterstock) Many Illinois residents have likely received some money over the past couple months. Maybe you already noticed this payment from the state. If not, it's a great idea to double check your bank statements. These payments are part of a $1.8 billion relief package. Most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each.

Read full story
12 comments
Oklahoma State

Payments up to $4,194 in Social Security coming to Oklahoma residents

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you or a loved one is on Social Security, you know that a payment increase is required to help keep up with the rising cost of living in Oklahoma. Currently, residents are paying up hundreds of dollars more⁠ ⁠each month with a 15.0% increase through October, according to this source.

Read full story
39 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy