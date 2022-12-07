Many Georgia residents getting a payment from the state

R.A. Heim

How does a few hundred dollars sound right now as you're doing some some holiday shopping? Well, you should have gotten some additional cash in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the income taxes due from the state.

In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.

So, how much money should you have gotten from the state?

The answer to this question depends on how you file your taxes. If you’re married or filed with your spouse, you should have had a payment of $500 land in your bank account. If you file as a head of household, you will be getting $375 and single filers or those who file separately will receive $250. (source)

What if you still have not received your money yet?

If you have not yet received your money, it is wise to contact the state of Georgia Department of Revenue. It is possible that you did not file your tax return or the Department of Revenue did not receive it. Or it is possible that your refund may have gotten lost. For more info, you can visit this webpage on the state's website to track your refund or you can visit the frequently asked questions webpage here.

What do you think about this tax refund from the state? Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

