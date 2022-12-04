Payments of up to $400 have been sent to many Illinois residents

woman holding money Photo by Photo by Dean Drobot (Shutterstock)

Many Illinois residents have likely received some money over the past couple months. Maybe you already noticed this payment from the state. If not, it's a great idea to double check your bank statements. These payments are part of a $1.8 billion relief package. Most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each.

Where the state stands now with these payments

Sadly, you cannot apply to get this payment now. The last day to submit information to receive the Illinois Income Tax Rebate and Property Tax Rebate (Public Act 102-0700) was last month. No filing extensions are allowed. Processing of rebates and issuance of payments will continue until all have been issued by the Illinois Comptroller’s Office.

When should you have received your money?

Checks started mailing out in late summer/early fall, but were expected to take eight weeks to reach all residents, so if you haven’t gotten yours yet, money should be on its way soon. If you still haven't received your money at this time, you should consider contacting the Illinois Comptroller's Office here on this webpage.

What do you think of this payment from the state?

