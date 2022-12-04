One-time payment coming to individuals in Massachusetts

money being counted Photo by Photo by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)

Need some cash for the holidays? Well, here is some great news as some money is coming your way right now during this time of inflation and rising prices.

State Auditor Suzanne Bump has announced that the office of State Auditor has completed its review of the report of net tax revenues. Bump says that the net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. In other words, the state has 2.9 billion dollars more than it planned for and this amount of overage is coming back to taxpayers. (source)

Why Is This Refund Happening?

This is happening as mentioned in Chapter 62F of the General Laws which says you can give back money to taxpayers when there is an overage. Your payment could come as a flat amount to taxpayers to expedite the process.

How Much Money Will You Be Receiving?

An analyst has predicted that taxpayers will see about 7% of their 2021 income taxes being returned, depending on which credits were already used. (source) You can use the state's Refund Estimator found here on the website to get a better idea about how much money you'll be receiving from the state.

