Payments of up to $1,050 from the state still owed to millions of people

R.A. Heim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2duqBY_0jTkuCcz00
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons)

Are you waiting for your Middle Class Tax Refund to come from the state of california? Well, the good news is you're not alone. You and approximately 10 million taxpaying California residents haven’t gotten their money either.

So far, the Franchise Tax Board said recently that it has issued 6.9 million direct deposits and mailed out 4.5 million prepaid debit cards since distribution began Oct. 28. (source) But approximately 20 million people will be receiving money. So the state of California is about halfway to the finish line.

As a result, the state of California recently has announced a new timeline for payments. Many individuals will receive their money by mid-November but some payments going out as late as mid-January. (source)

Any payments that are issued through direct deposits in different phases. So, for example, if you filed your taxes electronically in 2020 and got a state tax refund by direct deposit, that means you will also receive the Middle Class tax Refund in the same way. If you would like more information, you can contact the Franchise Tax Board here to contact the via online chat or on the phone. You can visit the state website here. visit the state website here.

What do you think of this news about your payment from the state?

Disclaimer: Please note that the information in this article for NewsBreak is only for educational and informational purposes.

