One-time payment of up to $800 coming from the state

If you're a South Carolina taxpayer, here is some important news you'll want to know about. The governor of South Carolina, Henry McMaster, recently signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.

How much will you be getting from the state?

It's actually really simple. If you paid in $300 in taxes, you will receive a $300 tax rebate. If you paid more in taxes, there is a cap of up to $800 that you will get back as a refund. The rebates are being issued per person, regardless of whether you filed individually or jointly.

How to check the status of your money

You can visit the South Carolina Department of Revenue website to see if you are eligible for the rebate and calculate the amount. You can also check your refund status by calling 1-844-898-8542. Amended returns and back year filings may take additional time to process. Errors found while processing your return may result in additional delays, so it is important to check with the state to see where you stand if you want an update.

