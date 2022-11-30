Get up to $1,200 from the state





money and envelope Photo by Photo by PIxabay (Pexels)

If you live in New York, you'll want to know that approximately 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.

Do you qualify to get this money?

To be eligible for this payment, you must meet the following criteria. First, you must qualify for a 2022 STAR credit or exemption. Second you must have income that was less than or equal to $250,000 for the 2020 income tax year. Lastly, you must have a school tax liability for the 2022-2023 school year that is more than your 2022 STAR benefit.

Go here for more help

Are you still not sure about whether you qualify? No problem! Here is a handy tool from the state. Just click right here. Now for those who qualified, you should have automatically been sent a check in the mail, but details on eligibility and more information is available at the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance website.

One more piece of good news

In addition, New York City Mayor Eric Adams signed legislation in late in the summer that gives hundreds of thousands of low- and middle-class homeowners in the city a one-time property tax rebate of up to $150. Owners of one, two, or three-family residences who had incomes of $250,000 or less in 2020 are eligible for the rebate, provided that the property is their primary residence.

