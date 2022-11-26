Thousands more in Social Security coming to Chicago residents

As you already know, inflation is hitting Chicago hard. Residents are paying up hundreds of dollars more⁠ ⁠each month with a 14% increase through October, according to this source.

Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients.

In addition to increases in 2023, some recipients will be seeing a boost in the first round of checks from the Social Security Administration will be worth as much as $4,194, will be sent in the next few weeks, according to the Social Security Administration.

How do Social Security cost of living increases work?

This new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is a game changer for millions of people. The purpose of the COLA is to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not diminished by inflation. With inflation at record highs this year, it makes sense that benefits have increased 8.7% for qualifying individuals. While this 8.7% doesn't necessarily keep up with the real prices you're feeling, it's definitely a step in the right direction.

How much Social Security income will you be getting?

If you're asking this question, the best thing you can do is to use the Benefits Calculator on the Social Security Administration's website. Here's the official link. Once on the Social Security Administration's website, it will take you step-by-step through the process.

