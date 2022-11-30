One-time payment up to $1,200 coming from the state

Did you know that the state of Hawaii is currently sending tax refunds back to residents? It's true and the money should be on it's way to you. There was a slight delay recently due to a printing issue, but that issue has been taken care of now.

Everything you need to know about this tax refund

Governor David Ige signed a measure providing one-time tax refunds called Act 115. Those who earned less than $100,000 in taxable income will get $300, while residents making more than $100,000 will receive $100. A qualifying family of four could receive $1,200. According to Governor Ige, Hawaiians should start seeing direct deposits of a one-time tax refund. Close to $300 million is being returned to taxpayers. ( source )

So, how much money will you be getting from the state?

Are you wondering how much money is coming your way? Well, for individuals who earned less than $100,000 in 2021 and couples who earned less than $200,000 will get $300 per tax exemption. So if you have four people, that would mean you get the maximum payment of $1,200. (source) Otherwise, you can go here for more details about your tax rebate status.

What do you think about this news about the tax refund from the state of Hawaii?

Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.