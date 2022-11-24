Dollar Tree making big changes in their stores





Dollar tree store front Photo by Photo by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons)

Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year.

First, Dollar Tree has increased their prices on everything to $1.25. As you can imagine, this has made the stores more profitable. “Our transition to the $1.25 price point has enabled our merchants to greatly enhance value,” said Dollar Tree CEO Michael Witynski. (source)

With the price increase, Dollar Tree has expanded its offerings of meat, pizza, breakfast items and other consumable items. In addition, there is now an entire crafts section.

Another big change is that Dollar Tree is starting to place self-checkout registers into stores now.

As you know, self-checkout registers are becoming more common in stores today. Data in a recent study shows Approximately 49% of shoppers preferred the personal attention offered in the manned-only lanes, while only 12% of shoppers only use self-checkout exclusively. Dollar Tree is not alone in thi move as Dollar General is also planning to do the same thing in stores too.

What do you think about these changes at Dollar Tree?

Have you been in one of the stores recently?

Please feel free to let me know what you think in the comments.