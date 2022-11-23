One-time payment of up to $800 coming to individuals in South Carolina

Hand holding out money Photo by Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons)

Do you live in South Carolina? Well, then I've got some great news for you! You likely have some cash coming your way. Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. The income tax refund checks are to be sent in late November or December for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.

How does this income tax refund work?

It's actually really simple. If you paid in $300 in taxes, you will receive a $300 tax rebate. If you paid more in taxes, there is a cap of up to $800 that you will get back as a refund. The rebates are being issued per person, regardless of whether you filed individually or jointly.

How you can check to see how much money you're getting

You can visit the South Carolina Department of Revenue website to see if you are eligible for the rebate and calculate the amount. You can also check your refund status by calling 1-844-898-8542. Amended returns and back year filings may take additional time to process. Errors found while processing your return may result in additional delays, so it is important to check with the state to see where you stand if you want an update.

