Two payments for up to $325 coming to most Indiana residents

If you're a resident of the Hoosier state, here's some good news. You're likely getting two payments⁠—depending on when you filed your taxes⁠—from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.

How do you get your money from the state?

Here's the great news: you don't have to do anything to receive this money. This money will be sent as either one payment of $325 or as one payment of $125 and another payment of $200. This means that each individual will be sent $325 or up to $650 for married couples filing jointly.

What if you haven't gotten any of this money yet?

You likely have received this money by now, so check your bank statements to be sure. If you have not yet received this money, it is a good idea to contact the I ndiana Department of Revenue here . Maybe there was a mistake or something that happened to your payment, so it's worth following up there.

What do you think of this news of these payments from the state?

What do you think of this news of these payments from the state?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.