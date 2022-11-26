One-time payment of $3,284 coming to Alaska residents

Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284?

Governor Mike Dunleavy shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history. If you chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting now. For all of the other applications and disbursement methods, including applicants receiving a paper check, will be sent later. If you have not yet applied for the Permanent Fund Dividend, you can go here to set up an online account.

Are you eligible for this money?

There are a couple simple eligibility requirements that determine whether or not you'll get this money. First and foremost, are you a resident of Alaska? If so, then that's really the main thing. You also can't be in jail. Here are the specific requirements from the state.

Where is this money coming from?

The Permanent Fund Dividend is sent out by the Alaska Department of Revenue. The Permanent Fund Dividend is an annual dividend that is paid to Alaska residents from investment earnings of mineral royalties. This annual payment allows for Alaskans to share in a portion of the State minerals revenue in the form of a dividend to benefit current and future generations.

