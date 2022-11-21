Did you get your payment of up to $400 from the state of Illinois?

If you're a resident of Illinois, you might want to check your bank statement because you probably should have received a payment from the state. As part of a $1.8 billion relief package, most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each.

Where the state stands now with payments

Sadly, you cannot apply to get this payment now. because by law, October 17, 2022, was the last day to submit information to receive the Illinois Income Tax Rebate and Property Tax Rebate (Public Act 102-0700). No filing extensions are allowed. Processing of rebates and issuance of payments will continue until all have been issued by the Illinois Comptroller’s Office.

When should you have received your money?

Checks started mailing out two months ago, but were expected to take eight weeks to reach all residents, so if you haven’t gotten yours yet, money should be on its way soon. If you still haven't received your money at this time, you should consider contacting the Illinois Comptroller's Office here on this webpage.

