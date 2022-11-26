One-time payment of $850 coming from the state

If you live and file taxes in Maine, here's some great news. Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850. The Governor’s proposal was then supported by the Legislature – and $850 checks are being sent to an estimated 858,000 Mainers.

Are you eligible for a refund check?

First, you must file a 2021 Maine individual income tax return. You must not be claimed as a dependent (so checks won't go to children, for example). In addition, you must make have a Federal adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 if filing single or if married.If you're filing separately less than $150,000, and if filing as head of household less you must make less than $200,000. ( source )

If you would like more information you can visit Maine.gov/reliefchecks . If you need help filing your taxes, you can go to www.cashmaine.org , call 2-1-1, or visit 211maine.org .

It is important to file your taxes in order to receive this stimulus money.

