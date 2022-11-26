One-time payment up to $30,000 available from the state



Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage in Illinois? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.

Some helpful options for those with a mortgage in Illinois

What are your options if you actually own your home? Well, first, you can always visit the Homeowner Assistance Fund page right here . The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund (ILHAF) is a program that offered homeowners up to $30,000 in mortgage support. This program reopened this month. Homeowners can fill out applications by going here: illinoishousinghelp.org.

Rent your home? No problem. Here are resources for you.

If you are in the process of being evicted, you'll want to know about CBRAP, The Illinois Court-Based Rental Assistance Program. CBRAP provides funding to Illinois tenants and landlords across the state who have pending cases in eviction court. Proof of citizenship is not required. You must be in court eviction due to nonpayment and must have experienced financial hardship during the pandemic.

What do you think of these programs for Illinois residents?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.Also if you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!