One-time payment of up to $600 being sent by the state

If you live in Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many, if not most, residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)

Are you eligible for this payment?

There are a couple key rules that apply before you can be eligible for this money. First you have to file both yourr 2020 and 2021 individual income taxes by December 31st to claim it. To qualify, people must have also been full-year residents in 2020 and 2021. That's it. There are no other requirements. The rebate was approved by Idaho's state government in September during the state legislature's special session. According to the Idaho State Tax Commission, approximately 800,000 rebates worth $500 million are expected to be rolled out by the end of March 2023.

What should you do if got this payment?

You can used a handy tool from the state of Idaho called the Where's My Rebate tool. You can also find additional information about the rebate on the Idaho State Tax Commission website.

