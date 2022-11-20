A one-time payment up to $500 has gone out from the state of Georgia

You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last few months, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302 , which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now.

How much money should you have received?

The answer to this question depends on how you file your taxes. If you’re married or filed with your spouse, you should have had a payment of $500 land in your bank account. If you file as a head of household, you will be getting $375 and single filers or those who file separately will receive $250. ( source )

What if you still haven't received your money?

If you have not yet received your money, it is wise to contact the state of Georgia Department of Revenue. It is possible that you did not file your tax return or the Department of Revenue did not receive it. Or it is possible that your refund may have gotten lost.

For more info, you can visit this webpage on the state's website to track your refund or you can visit the frequently asked questions webpage here .

What do you think about this tax refund from the state?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.