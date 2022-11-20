Some homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania qualify for a $975 payment

money in hand Photo by JP Valery (Creative Commons)

Do you own a home or rent a home in Pennsylvania? If so, here's a program that could send you a payment of up to $975. A $121.7 million payment has been issued through the Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

Who is eligible for this money?

There are some specific income limits in place, so you'll want to verify the details with the state of Pennsylvania. The lower your income, the more income you can receive from the state. Just go here to this document for more information. If you'd like, you can also visit the MyPath website or file a paper application before the end of the year.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, the maximum standard rebate is $650. But with supplemental rebates available to qualifying homeowners, they can boost that amount up to $975. Just click here for more details.

Find more information here

If you have any questions or issues finding out information, you can also contact the Department of Revenue by visiting their website right here. You can also check the status of your rebate using the state government's Where's My Rebate? tool. Those who qualify will receive your payment as either a direct deposit or check.

What do you think of this payment from the state of Pennsylvania?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Also, if you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!