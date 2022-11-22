Social Security payment increases happening now for some individuals





I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting Massachusetts hard. In fact, estimates show residents are paying as much as 11% more each month. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. This is great news as prices are rising due to inflation. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 per month. (Source)

In addition to increases in 2023, some individuals will be seeing a boost in the first round of checks from the Social Security Administration will be worth as much as $4,194, will be sent in the next few weeks, according to the Social Security Administration.

So, how much Social Security income is coming your way?

If you're wondering this question, that's totally understandable. Social Security can be pretty complicated. So, one of the best possible steps you can take is to use the Benefits Calculator on the Social Security Administration's website. Here's the official link where you can go step-by-step through the process.

If you need any help, you can find it there.

