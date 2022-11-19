A one-time $500 payment coming to many people in Massachusetts

money being counted Photo by Karolina Grabowski (Creative Commons)

If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. In fact, with over 7 million people in the state, it is safe to say that millions of people in the state will be getting this money.

How do you know if you qualify for this payment?

Whether or not you will receive this check for $500 depends on your eligibility. Your income level from your 2021 Massachusetts tax returns is used to determine if you will receive this money from the state. To qualify, you must have made at least $13,500 and make less than $38,640 total for a single person. For a family of four, the maximum income amount is up to $79,500. ( source )

Where did this money come from?

Governor Baker signed into law the COVID-19 Essential Employee Premium Pay program during 2021. As part of the law, the $500 payments being made this month are the second round of this specific program. ( source )

What do you need to do to get this money ?

Not at all. If you are eligible to receive a payment from this specific program, you will automatically receive your $500 payment in the form of a check coming in the mail. The only challenge could be if you did not file a 2021 income tax return. If that is the case--and you still qualify--you will receive a Round 2 payment after the extension deadline passes on October 17th. ( source )

