Payment up to $750 coming to some Rhode Island residents

How does an additional $750 sound right now before the holiday season? Well, that's exactly what may Rhode Island families will be receiving in a program announced by Governor McKee. Rhode Island taxpayers might be eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child up to a maximum of three children (maximum $750).

How do you qualify for this money?

In order to be eligible for the Child Tax Rebate you will want to file your tax year 2021 Personal Income Tax Return. That's it. Once you file your income tax return, if you qualify, you will be sent the money either via direct deposit or in the form of a check.

How can you check to see where you money is?

If you would like to know the the status of your tax rebate, you can check right here on this state website. Once you visit the website you'll have to enter in some information to get to your Child Tax Rebate status, you will need the following information:

Your Social Security Number (SSN);

Your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI)

Your Filing Type.

