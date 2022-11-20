Payment up to $750 coming to some Rhode Island residents

R.A. Heim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOSAZ_0jFe5EfP00
man counting moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)

How does an additional $750 sound right now before the holiday season? Well, that's exactly what may Rhode Island families will be receiving in a program announced by Governor McKee. Rhode Island taxpayers might be eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child up to a maximum of three children (maximum $750).

How do you qualify for this money?

In order to be eligible for the Child Tax Rebate you will want to file your tax year 2021 Personal Income Tax Return. That's it. Once you file your income tax return, if you qualify, you will be sent the money either via direct deposit or in the form of a check.

How can you check to see where you money is?

If you would like to know the the status of your tax rebate, you can check right here on this state website. Once you visit the website you'll have to enter in some information to get to your Child Tax Rebate status, you will need the following information:

  • Your Social Security Number (SSN);
  • Your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI)
  • Your Filing Type.

That's it.

What do you think about this news?

If you found this article helpful, please share it with friends and family on social media to spread the word. I'd love for this article to help individuals and families get thousands of dollars.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes. If you'd like these articles sent right to your phone, you can download the Newsbreak App here with this link.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# economy# inflation# stimulus# politics

Comments / 18

Published by

Writing about news your care about.

Spokane, WA
28717 followers

More from R.A. Heim

More people want monthly payments from government to fight inflation

money rolled upPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons. As you know, the cost of housing and living expenses are going up more everyday due to inflation. In the state of New Jersey inflation is costing households approximately $445 more every month.

Read full story
45 comments
California State

Inflation relief check coming your way

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) Did you get your Inflation Relief check yet? Well, if you don't receive it very soon, you may have wait a little bit longer. An estimated 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. So far, the state has issued more than 6 million direct deposit payments and 1.6 million debit cards worth more than $4.1 billion. So clearly these payments are being sent out to a lot of people.

Read full story
28 comments
Illinois State

Payment of up to $400 in Family Relief Plan for Illinois residents

woman holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Illinois, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have and may not have noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.

Read full story
20 comments

Dollar Tree changing things up in their stores

Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year.

Read full story
27 comments

One-time payment of up to $800 coming to individuals in South Carolina

Hand holding out moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Do you live in South Carolina? Well, then I've got some great news for you! You likely have some cash coming your way. Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds. The income tax refund checks are to be sent in late November or December for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.

Read full story
45 comments
Indiana State

Two payments for up to $325 coming to most Indiana residents

money assortedPhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of the Hoosier state, here's some good news. You're likely getting two payments⁠—depending on when you filed your taxes⁠—from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.

Read full story
73 comments
Colorado State

Social Security payment increases coming early to Colorado

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) As you already know, inflation is hitting Colorado hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more⁠—as much as $1,000 dollars more per household⁠—each month for some individuals. (source)

Read full story
22 comments

Customers are thinking twice about using self-checkouts

self-checkout station in storePhoto byPhoto by PinAd (Creative Commons) Self-checkout registers are absolutely everywhere. Sure, using self-checkout can be faster and more convenient at times. Employers like self-checkout because it reduces labor costs. But not all customers are happy using self-checkouts. In fact, 67 percent of customers surveyed have encountered a self-checkout kiosk that simply didn't work correctly. Professor Adrian Beck reports that self checkout doesn’t benefit the economy or help customers: “If you had a retail store where 50% of transactions were through self-checkout, losses would be 77% higher” than average.

Read full story
85 comments
Alaska State

One-time payment of $3,284 coming to Alaska residents

man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284?

Read full story
19 comments
Illinois State

Did you get your payment of up to $400 from the state of Illinois?

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're a resident of Illinois, you might want to check your bank statement because you probably should have received a payment from the state. As part of a $1.8 billion relief package, most individuals earning less than $200,000 will get a check for $50 while couples earning under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. In addition, up to three dependents can also be claimed for an extra $100 each.

Read full story
102 comments
Maine State

Payment of $850 coming to Maine residents

man holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you live and file taxes in Maine, here's some great news. Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850. The Governor’s proposal was then supported by the Legislature – and $850 checks are being sent to an estimated 858,000 Mainers.

Read full story
71 comments
Illinois State

Up to $30,000 available for homeowners in Illinois from the state

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage in Illinois? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.

Read full story
8 comments
Idaho State

Up to $600 being sent out to households in Idaho by state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many, if not most, residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)

Read full story
6 comments
California State

One-time payment for up to $1,050 being sent out

Photo of money rolled upPhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) Did you get your Inflation Relief check yet? Well, if you don't receive it very soon, you may have wait a little bit longer. Approximately 23 million people are receiving a payment for up to $1,050 from the state of California. So far, the state has issued more than 6 million direct deposit payments and 1.6 million debit cards worth more than $4.1 billion.

Read full story
207 comments
Georgia State

A one-time payment up to $500 has gone out from the state of Georgia

counting moneyPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last few months, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now.

Read full story
159 comments
Pennsylvania State

Some homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania qualify for a $975 payment

money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) Do you own a home or rent a home in Pennsylvania? If so, here's a program that could send you a payment of up to $975. A $121.7 million payment has been issued through the Pennsylvania Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

Read full story
34 comments
Massachusetts State

Social Security payment increases happening now for some individuals

hands holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting Massachusetts hard. In fact, estimates show residents are paying as much as 11% more each month. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. That's the number of individuals who will see a 8.7% increase in their Social Security benefits and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments. This is great news as prices are rising due to inflation. On average, Social Security benefits will increase by more than $140 per month. (Source)

Read full story
14 comments
Massachusetts State

A one-time $500 payment coming to many people in Massachusetts

money being countedPhoto by Karolina Grabowski (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Massachusetts, you could very likely be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state. In fact, with over 7 million people in the state, it is safe to say that millions of people in the state will be getting this money.

Read full story
41 comments
Illinois State

Not one but two stimulus payments available for Illinois residents

holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) Here's some fantastic news for millions of residents in Illinois during this time of inflation. Many of you will be receiving a check from the state of Illinois(or have already received it). If you've not gotten any payment, please keep reading and I'll tell you how to get your money.

Read full story
57 comments
Camden County, NJ

A $1,000 payment coming to some New Jersey residents

hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County are proud to introduce a Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.

Read full story
10 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy